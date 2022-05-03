(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. State Department has now classified Brittney Griner as being “wrongfully detained” in Russia following her March arrest when she was taken into custody for allegedly smuggling cannabis oil while attempting to return home to the U.S, according to an email sent to ESPN from a State Department official.

“The Department of State has determined that the Russian Federation has wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Brittney Griner,” the emailed statement reads. “With this determination, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens will lead the interagency team for securing Brittney Griner’s release.”

The shift in Griner’s designation comes days after former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was released in a prisoner exchange, leading many to call on the Biden administration to advocate for the release of the Griner.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson joined Griner’s team last week in hopes of negotiating her return. Richardson played a key role in helping secure Reed’s release, ESPN reported.

Unless she is released before, Griner, who has not yet been formally charged, will have her first hearing in a Russian court on May 19.

Read More: Calls for Griner’s Release Grow After Russia Frees U.S. Marine, 2 Months After Griner’s Arrest, Mystery Surrounds Her Case

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.