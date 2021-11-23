(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa said the escalating conflict in Ethiopia is jeopardizing progress that has been made on bringing the two sides together to negotiate an end to the yearlong crisis.

“What I sense is a much greater willingness to how you would put together the pieces of a negotiating process,” Jeffrey Feltman said at a briefing in Washington on Tuesday. “What worries us is while there’s some nascent progress, it’s highly at risk of being outpaced by the military escalation on the two sides.”

Feltman traveled to Ethiopia earlier this month to foster talks with officials including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after anti-government fighters including the Tigray Defense Forces captured several key towns en route to the nation’s capital, Addis Ababa. The TDF began advancing again on the city about a week ago, he said.

“We are absolutely opposed to the TDF threatening Addis,” Feltman said.

