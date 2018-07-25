U.S. Says Evidence Against Accused Russian Must Remain Secret

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors say evidence gathered in the case of accused foreign agent Mariia Butina should be kept from the public because some of it relates to ongoing investigations.

Prosecutors made the argument during a court hearing in Butina’s case in federal court in Washington.

