U.S. Says in New Statement That Prince Andrew Won’t Cooperate

(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors in the U.S. said in a new statement Monday that Prince Andrew has “unequivocally” refused to be interviewed as part of an investigation into sex crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman issued the statement in response to a claim by the prince’s lawyers that he has repeatedly sought to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department

