U.S. Says Iran, Russia Have Attempted to Interfere in Election

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. officials warned that Iran and Russia are attempting to interfere with the presidential election, allowing the spread of false information.

“We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately by Russia,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in a press conference Wednesday evening. “This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to convey misinformation.”

He urged Americans not to “allow these efforts to have their intended effect.”

