U.S. Says It’s Willing to Meet With Iran Over Nuclear Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration would be willing to meet with Iran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal that President Donald Trump quit in 2018, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program,” Price said in a statement Thursday referring to the other signatories to the nuclear deal: China, Russia, Germany, France, the U.K. and Iran.

Although President Joe Biden campaigned on a pledge to restore U.S. participation in the nuclear accord that Trump abandoned, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Iran must first resume compliance with the deal’s constraints on its nuclear program.

Blinken has said that after Iran does so, the U.S. would seek to build a “longer and stronger” accord to address what he called “deeply problematic” issues. But, he emphasized, Iran needs to act first and any U.S. return may take a while. He didn’t set a timetable on the reduction of U.S. sanctions or a resumption of Iranian oil sales.

In a separate but related move on Thursday, the Biden administration reversed a Trump administration claim that it had reimposed -- or “snapped back” -- United Nations sanctions on Iran, according to a letter sent to the UN Security Council seen by Bloomberg News.

“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of UN sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting representative of the U.S. to the UN.

