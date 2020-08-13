U.S. Says It Seized Cryptocurrency From Three Terrorist Groups

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration dismantled digital campaigns by al-Qaeda and other other terrorist groups that used social media to obtain cryptocurrency for carrying out terrorist attacks, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The U.S. seized millions of dollars and more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts used by al-Qaeda; Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades; and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS.

“These actions represent the government’s largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency in the terrorism context,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

“The action demonstrates how different terrorist groups have similarly adapted their terror finance activities to the cyber age,” the department said. “Each group used cryptocurrency and social media to garner attention and raise funds for their terror campaigns.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.