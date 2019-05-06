1h ago
U.S. says it will raise tariffs Friday, accuses China of backpedalling on promises
U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade negotiator said the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, accusing Beijing of backpedalling on commitments it made during negotiations.
A Chinese delegation will visit Washington as planned this week, with talks to take place Thursday and Friday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters Monday. The Trump administration plans to increase duties on Chinese imports at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, he said.
The U.S. and China had been making substantial progress on a trade deal, but in the past week China has reneged on some of its promises, Lighthizer said. Significant issues remain unresolved, including whether tariffs will remain in place, he said.
Over the weekend, it became clear that China was pulling back on language in the text on a number of issues, which had the potential to dramatically change the deal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the briefing in Washington. The U.S. isn’t willing to re-negotiate previous commitments, said Mnuchin, adding that about 90 per cent of the pact had been finalized.
The state of the trade talks were cast into doubt after Trump’s surprise announcement over Twitter on Sunday that he planned to raise tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on May 10 because talks on a deal with China were moving too slowly. The president said he may also impose duties “shortly” on US$325 billion of Chinese goods that aren’t currently covered, a move that would hit virtually all imports from the Asian nation.
The tariff announcement reignited trade tensions between the world’s two-largest economies, which have been locked in a trade war since last year, unnerving the yuan and rattling financial markets on Monday. It marked an abrupt shift in tone for Trump who as recently as Friday said that talks were progressing well.
U.S. officials said they haven’t been in contact with Vice Premier Liu He in the past 24 hours. Liu, China’s top negotiation in the talks, was expected to attend this week’s discussions in Washington, but it wasn’t clear Monday if he would still lead the Chinese delegation.
