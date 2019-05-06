U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade negotiator said the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, accusing Beijing of backpedalling on commitments it made during negotiations.

A Chinese delegation will visit Washington as planned this week, with talks to take place Thursday and Friday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters Monday. The Trump administration plans to increase duties on Chinese imports at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, he said.

The U.S. and China had been making substantial progress on a trade deal, but in the past week China has reneged on some of its promises, Lighthizer said. Significant issues remain unresolved, including whether tariffs will remain in place, he said.

Over the weekend, it became clear that China was pulling back on language in the text on a number of issues, which had the potential to dramatically change the deal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the briefing in Washington. The U.S. isn’t willing to re-negotiate previous commitments, said Mnuchin, adding that about 90 per cent of the pact had been finalized.

The state of the trade talks were cast into doubt after Trump’s surprise announcement over Twitter on Sunday that he planned to raise tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on May 10 because talks on a deal with China were moving too slowly. The president said he may also impose duties “shortly” on US$325 billion of Chinese goods that aren’t currently covered, a move that would hit virtually all imports from the Asian nation.

For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

....of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%. The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China. The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

The tariff announcement reignited trade tensions between the world’s two-largest economies, which have been locked in a trade war since last year, unnerving the yuan and rattling financial markets on Monday. It marked an abrupt shift in tone for Trump who as recently as Friday said that talks were progressing well.

U.S. officials said they haven’t been in contact with Vice Premier Liu He in the past 24 hours. Liu, China’s top negotiation in the talks, was expected to attend this week’s discussions in Washington, but it wasn’t clear Monday if he would still lead the Chinese delegation.

