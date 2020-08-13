(Bloomberg) -- U.S, prosecutors urged a judge to reject Ghislaine Maxwell’s complaints that she’s being closely “monitored” and treated “worse” than others held at a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York, arguing that officials have determined that the British socialite accused of helping the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls shouldn’t be housed in a dormitory in the general population of female inmates.

