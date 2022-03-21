(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has determined that members of Myanmar’s military committed genocide against the country’s Rohingya minority in 2016 and 2017, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

“Beyond the Holocaust, the United States has concluded that genocide was committed seven times. Today, marks the eighth,” Blinken said in remarks at the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington. The determination was based on a factual assessment and legal analysis prepared by the State Department, he said.

Hundreds of thousands in the Muslim Rohingya community have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar since 2017 after a military crackdown. United Nations investigators have accused the military of practicing “ethnic cleansing” and “crimes against humanity” with “genocidal intent.”

Blinken also rebuked the Russian government for using the term “genocide” to justify its invasion of Ukraine, a tactic that he said disrespects Holocaust victims. He said the U.S. must stand with other groups suffering “atrocities,” including the Muslim Uyghur minority in China’s far western region of Xinjiang.

In January, the U.S. issued fresh sanctions against people and entities linked to Myanmar’s military government, in a move coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the military seizing control of the government in a coup.

