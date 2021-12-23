(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. said Moscow needs to take steps to de-escalate tensions on the Ukraine border in order to make progress on easing U.S.-Russian tensions, amid Western concerns that President Vladimir Putin could order an attack on the Eastern European nation next year.

The official, briefing reporters Thursday on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. continues to see signs of a stepped up disinformation campaign from Russia, seeking to pin the tensions on Kyiv, and reiterated vows that there would be a “massive” package of sanctions unveiled in response to any attack.

The briefing on Thursday followed Putin’s annual press conference in Moscow. Relations with the West are strained over the buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border. While both sides have agreed to have lower-level officials begin talking soon, the U.S. said there is no date or location fixed for those negotiations, which Russian officials say they will take place in Geneva.

Putin hailed what he described as a “positive” U.S. response to the Kremlin’s demands for legally binding security guarantees to defuse the stand-off. Putin and President Joe Biden last discussed the border buildup and Russia’s concerns in a Dec. 7 phone call.

“Our American partners say they’re ready to start discussions early next year in Geneva,” Putin said. “Both sides have named representatives and I hope that things will continue along the same path.”

After moving tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine, Russia has denied that it has been preparing for an invasion as soon as January. But Putin said Thursday that “military technical measures” might still be necessary in response to any “unfriendly steps” from Western powers on military cooperation with its neighbors in Eastern Europe.

In response, the U.S. and NATO allies have vowed “massive consequences” for any attack, focusing on key sanctions on the financial and energy sectors. Biden said Dec. 8 that he was “very straightforward” with the Russian leader during their call this month.

“There were no minced words,” Biden said. “It was polite, but I made it very clear: If, in fact, he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences -- severe consequences -- and economic consequences like none he’s ever seen or ever have been seen, in terms of being imposed.”

The remarks from the two sides on Thursday also underscored how far apart they remain in terms of sharing an understanding of what provoked the crisis.

The U.S. and its European allies put the blame squarely on Russia, dating back to the 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea, and they emphasize that NATO is a defensive alliance that shouldn’t be seen as a threat to Moscow.

Yet in a set of demands released publicly last week, Russian officials called for a written promise that NATO would not expand further to the east. The U.S. has called some of the Kremlin’s proposals unacceptable. And while several Eastern European nations are NATO members, Ukraine isn’t seen as likely to gain membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization anytime soon.

Even if Ukraine isn’t a NATO member, Putin and his aides have repeatedly said they view Ukraine’s growing relationship with the military bloc as an existential threat.

Putin declined to provide a guarantee that Russia won’t invade Ukraine, instead demanding the West give Russia the security assurances he seeks. “You should give us guarantees. You! And without any delay! Now!” he said.

