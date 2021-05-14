(Bloomberg) -- Russia put off imposing restrictions on the U.S. embassy in Moscow, the diplomatic post said Friday, as the two former Cold War rivals prepare for a possible presidential summit.

The authorities notified it that a ban on hiring local staff -- which the embassy said forced it to cut just about all visa and other consular services in Russia -- would be postponed, the embassy said in a website statement. As a result, the U.S. facility in Moscow said it is resuming provision of some immigrant visas, as well as services to American citizens, through July 16.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Moscow announced the restriction last month as part of a package of retaliatory measures for the U.S. decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats and impose sanctions on the country for its alleged meddling in the 2020 elections and role in the SolarWinds hack. Moscow has denied both those allegations.

A senior Russian Foreign Ministry official said the decision to delay imposing the local-hire ban was part of a low-profile effort between the two countries to repair diplomatic ties after years of expulsions and other pressure. He spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t public.

Friday’s unexpected announcement comes just days before Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of an Arctic Council ministerial in Iceland to discuss a possible summit meeting between the leaders of their two countries. Both the Kremlin and the White House have said they’d like to see an end to spiraling tensions.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.