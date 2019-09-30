U.S. Says Strike on Islamic State in Libya Kills Seven Militants

(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. airstrike killed seven suspected Islamic State members in southern Libya, where a breakdown in security allowed the extremists who once controlled parts of the country to regroup, according to Africa Command.

The strike on Sept. 29 was the fourth this month, it said, adding that a total of 43 militants had died in the attacks.

The forces of eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar swept through the oil-rich southwest at the start of 2019, saying they wanted to restore security and fight terrorism.

But the intervention set off a deadly ethnic war between the Tebu people and Arab tribes allied with Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

