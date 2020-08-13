(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department said it has notified Yale that the school illegally discriminates against Asian Americans and White applicants in its admissions process, after a two-year investigation.

The government has concluded that Yale violates federal civil rights law by discriminating against applicants based on race and national origin in undergraduate admissions because race is “the determinative factor” in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.

The U.S. demanded that Yale agree not to use race or national origin in admitting the class of 2021 and that if it wishes to use those criteria after that, it must show the use would be “narrowly tailored” and say when the “racial discrimination” would end, according to a statement Thursday by the Justice Department.

The action comes less than three months before an election in which President Donald Trump has campaigned on what he calls the left’s unfair emphasis on racial identity.

Yale has “cooperated fully” with the department’s investigation and “categorically denies” the alleged discrimination, spokesperson Karen Peart said in an email.

“Given our commitment to complying with federal law, we are dismayed that the DOJ has made its determination before allowing Yale to provide all the information the department has requested thus far,” Peart said. “Had the department fully received and fairly weighed this information, it would have concluded that Yale’s practices absolutely comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent.”

According to the U.S., Asian Americans and Whites have only one-tenth to one-fourth the likelihood of admission as African American applicants with comparable academic credentials. The U.S. says Yale rejects scores of Asian American and White applicants each year based on their race, whom it otherwise would admit.

In October, Harvard defeated an anti-affirmative action group’s lawsuit that claimed the nation’s oldest college discriminates against Asian Americans in admissions, in a ruling that’s likely to be challenged all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Harvard suit was the latest in a long line going back to the 1978 Bakke decision by the Supreme Court that struck down racial quotas at a University of California medical school. In that ruling, the court praised Harvard’s process because it considered a student’s race among an array of factors including academics, extracurricular activities and socioeconomic background. It went on to ratify the use of race in subsequent decisions.

