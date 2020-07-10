Jul 10, 2020
U.S. School Fight, Canada Jobs Day, Caribbean Passports: Eco Day
- The U.S. economy is caught in the middle of President Donald Trump’s tug-of-war to reopen schools, and could end up damned no matter what happens
- U.S. democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden launched his plan on Thursday to revive the economy from the coronavirus-related recession with a promise to “build back better” than what existed before the crisis
- It’s jobs report day in Canada -- here’s what to expect
- France held firm on its plans to resume collection of a national digital tax that hits technology giants despite the threat of U.S. sanctions
- By now it’s become a familiar pattern: the Trump administration takes an unprecedented action against China, Beijing vows retaliation and then life pretty much goes on as normal. That sequence played out again on Friday
- Caribbean nations are so strapped for cash after the pandemic hammered their tourism industries that they have begun dangling deep discounts on the passports they sell to wealthy foreigners
- One year after saying Brazil doesn’t need money to protect the Amazon, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration now says it expects international donations to the country’s Amazon Fund to resume
