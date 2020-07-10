(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The U.S. economy is caught in the middle of President Donald Trump’s tug-of-war to reopen schools, and could end up damned no matter what happens

U.S. democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden launched his plan on Thursday to revive the economy from the coronavirus-related recession with a promise to “build back better” than what existed before the crisis

It’s jobs report day in Canada -- here’s what to expect

France held firm on its plans to resume collection of a national digital tax that hits technology giants despite the threat of U.S. sanctions

By now it’s become a familiar pattern: the Trump administration takes an unprecedented action against China, Beijing vows retaliation and then life pretty much goes on as normal. That sequence played out again on Friday

Caribbean nations are so strapped for cash after the pandemic hammered their tourism industries that they have begun dangling deep discounts on the passports they sell to wealthy foreigners

One year after saying Brazil doesn’t need money to protect the Amazon, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration now says it expects international donations to the country’s Amazon Fund to resume

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.