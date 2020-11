U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Bitcoin Valued at Over $1 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is suing for the forfeiture of thousands of Bitcoins, totaling more than $1 billion, that it seized on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency seizure, tied to the Silk Road marketplace, is the largest the U.S. has ever effected, the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

