(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is asking the International Trade Commission to open a Section 201 probe into whether blueberry imports are harming U.S. growers of the fruit.

The move was touted by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative as part of President Donald Trump’s effort to help farmers. It follows a recent request for an investigation of Mexican blueberries.

The steps appear aimed at winning over growers in Georgia, Michigan and Florida, all states in which Trump faces strong competition in his bid for re-election. Any trade restrictions as a result of the probe probably would come after the November election.

The ITC will publish notice of the start of the proceeding in the Federal Register and will hold public hearings on the matter, USTR said in a statement.

Related: Trump Scrambles to Make Good on Trade Promises in Swing States

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.