(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands in a gesture that highlights increased focus on the Indo-Pacific in the face of China’s efforts for a more dominant role in the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce the intent to open an embassy in Honiara, the island nation’s capital, during a trip to Fiji. It’s the first visit by a U.S. secretary of state since 1985, and he will also meet with leaders of Pacific Island nations.

The Solomon Islands in 2019 officially broke its ties with Taiwan, which last year culminated in violent anti-China protests and Beijing sending riot gear and police advisers to the island state.

“China clearly has ambitions in the Pacific and it’s playing out regularly and some of what they’re doing is causing real concerns,” a senior administration official said. “Debt traps, debt diplomacy, security personnel that are being used in ways like in Honiara” threaten to disrupt democracy and diplomatically elected governments, the official said.

“The most pressing case right now is what’s going on in the Solomon Islands,” the official said. “With Chinese security personnel bucking up an increasingly besieged president in a way that has caused a lot of anxieties across the region.”

The U.S. unveiled a long-awaited strategy to focus on the Indo-Pacific to counter what it sees as the growing threat posed by China, and deepen economic engagement with Asian countries.

