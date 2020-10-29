U.S. Seeks to Sell Up to 50 F-35s to UAE for $10.4 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- The State Department notified Congress Thursday that it backs the proposed sale of as many as 50 F-35A fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates for $10.4 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.

It’s the latest step in the Gulf nation’s efforts secure the stealthy Lockheed Martin Corp. fighters, the most advanced U.S.-built aircraft, after it agreed to recognize Israel in an accord brokered by the Trump administration.

Under American law, Israel is guaranteed weapons needed to maintain its “qualitative military edge” over Arab nations. U.S. officials have said they can provide that assurance regardless of F-35 sales without specifying publicly what they would offer Israel.

Modernizing the country’s military “is an important concern for us, it’s an important deterrent for the UAE,” UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Mohammed Gargash said in September.

The UAE embassy declined to comment on Thursday, and the Israeli embassy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump pushed for Israel and the UAE to reach the diplomatic accord the two sides signed at the White House last month, along with a separate agreement between Israel and Bahrain. The U.S. administration has predicted that more nations will join what the U.S. bills as a “peace process” between Arab nations and Israel.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.