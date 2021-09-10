(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. forecast for bigger grain supplies briefly drove corn futures below $5 for the first time since January, and may signal that relief from food inflation that has gripped the globe may be on the way.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s September supply-and-demand report, or WASDE, is forecasting bigger soybean and corn harvests this season, as well as inventories.

While the increases were bigger than analysts expected, they aren’t a surprise. Bearish sentiments have prevailed after prices peaked at near-decade highs in May. Rains in August helped crops, and exports were hurt after Hurricane Ida damaged port infrastructure near New Orleans, just as the American harvest begins.

Corn and wheat prices fluctuated after the report, and soybeans rose on the the Chicago Board of Trade. Corn prices are down about 20% from a peak in May. Futures touched $4.975 a bushel, the lowest since January.

Because prices take time to ripple through supply chains, the general downturn in prices could eventually translate to lower grocery bills. High commodity prices earlier this year have been contributing to food inflation around the globe.

