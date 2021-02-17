(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government expects to initially receive only a “few million” doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine if it is authorized and is working with the company to prepare to scale up production, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.

Zients said the administration is planning for possible authorization of the vaccine -- which requires one dose -- and the contract would be for delivery of 100 million doses by the end of June. Those deliveries would be “back-end loaded,” he said.

“We’ve learned that there is not a big inventory of Johnson & Johnson. There’s a few million doses that we’ll start with,” Zients said during a press briefing. “We’re doing everything we can, working with the company, to accelerate the delivery schedule.”

A Government Accountability Office report published last month said J&J would deliver about two million doses of the vaccine if it receives an emergency-use authorization. The previous administration had said it was working with the company to speed up shipments.

The Biden administration has ordered enough doses from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. to vaccinate 300 million people, and says it expects to receive those by the end of July. The J&J doses, if authorized and delivered on time, would add another 100 million doses by the end of June. Administering the shots would take longer.

