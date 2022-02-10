(Bloomberg) -- Prices of items sold online rose for the 20th consecutive month in January, with groceries and medical supplies reaching record highs, underlining sustained U.S. inflation pressures.

The digital price index compiled by software company Adobe Inc. rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier. Prices of clothes and electronics dropped from peaks reached late last year, helping slow the pace of overall gains from above 3% in November and December.

Still, the data show how entrenched price increases have become in e-commerce -- once the haven of discounts. Groceries have seen year-over-year price growth every single month in the past two years, including a record 5.8% gain last month.

Overall, 13 of the 18 categories in Adobe’s digital price index saw increases in January. Prices of medical equipment jumped 8.2%, the most on record, as the surge in Covid-19 cases drove demand for testing kits. Apparel prices, while lower than in December, were up 15.8% from January 2021.

Adobe tracks over 100 million products for the data series, which goes back to at least 2014.

