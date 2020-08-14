(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. seized four tankers carrying Iranian oil bound for Venezuela in violation of sanctions, the Justice Department announced.

The four tankers were carrying 1.116 million barrels of petroleum, which is now in U.S. custody after help from “foreign partners,” according to a statement Friday from the department.

“These actions represent the government’s largest-ever seizure of fuel shipments from Iran,” according to the statement, which said the shipment was undertaken by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The four ships were the M/T Bella, M/T Bering, M/T Pandi and M/T Luna. The Wall Street Journal reported that the ships are being directed toward Houston in the coming days.

