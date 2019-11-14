(Bloomberg) -- The Senate is preparing for quick passage of legislation that would support pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong by placing the city’s special trading status with the U.S. under annual review.

The Senate will run the “hotline” on the bill, which is an expedited process to check for last-minute opposition to bringing legislation immediately to the floor for a vote, according to a statement from Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

This legislation is slightly different than the version passed by the House of Representatives, which means the two bills would have to be reconciled and passed by both chambers before going to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

