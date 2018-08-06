(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Rand Paul said he invited Russian lawmakers to Washington, after talks in Moscow that his hosts called a signal to President Donald Trump of a desire to build ties.

Paul told reporters Monday that he issued the invitation at a meeting with members of the international relations committee of Russia’s upper house of parliament, including the chairman, Konstantin Kosachyov, and Sergey Kislyak, the former Russian ambassador to the U.S.

The Republican lawmaker, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, “has access” to Trump and top U.S. officials “and we expect that we will be able to convey through him our signals” of a desire to establish dialogue, Kosachyov said, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news service. The visit to Washington may take place before the end of the year, he said.

A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation last week to impose “crushing sanctions” on Russia for interfering in U.S. elections, amid warnings that November’s midterm elections may be targeted. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, after the U.S. intelligence community concluded that President Vladimir Putin ordered efforts to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and aid Trump. The Senate is also probing the alleged meddling.

Election Meddling

The discussions with Paul included the claims of meddling, which “didn’t happen and won’t,” Kosachyov said, adding that committee members are “ready to discuss this question in a reasoned manner” with U.S. counterparts.

Paul also met members of Russia’s lower house of parliament, who raised the case of Maria Butina, the gun-rights activist in custody in the U.S. after being charged last month with working as an unregistered agent of the Russian government, the Tass news service reported. He’s also due to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Moscow.

A delegation of U.S. Republican lawmakers visited the Russian capital last month and met Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, shortly before Trump and Putin held their first bilateral summit in Helsinki. Trump provoked a political backlash at home, including from Republicans, for siding with Putin’s denial of the U.S. intelligence conclusions that the Kremlin meddled.

Trump stoked further anger when he invited Putin to Washington later this year. The White House said the meeting would be postponed until 2019. Putin said last month that he’s ready to meet Trump either in Moscow or Washington.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry explained what former Hollywood action-movie star Steven Seagal will do after he was named Saturday as Russia’s special representative for improving cultural and humanitarian relations with the U.S. Seagal, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, will develop cooperation in culture, science, education, sport and youth exchanges as well as “promote the heritage of Russian America and other pages of our common history,” it said Monday in a website statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stepan Kravchenko in Moscow at skravchenko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gregory L. White at gwhite64@bloomberg.net, Tony Halpin, Paul Abelsky

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.