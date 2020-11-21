(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who is campaigning for January’s runoff election, is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, despite a subsequent inconclusive result, campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement.

The senator has no symptoms and will remain in quarantine until retesting is conclusive, according to the statement. Loeffler is facing Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in one of two runoff elections for Georgia’s senate seats early January that will determine control of the chamber.

The senator tested positive on Friday, while results from a screening on Saturday were inconclusive.

