U.S. Senator Says China Should Be Sanctioned Over Uyghur Treatment

(Bloomberg) -- The chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said it’s “absolutely” time for the U.S. to sanction China over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslims.

“It is unconscionable that in the in the 21st century, we have concentration camps anywhere in the world,” Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said during a Washington Post Live event. “And what is happening to the Uyghurs -- ethnic Muslims in China -- is outrageous.”

Menendez said the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region “needs the condemnation, not just of the United States, but of the rest of the world and should be sanctioned.”

Menendez suggested the U.S. should take additional action beyond the law passed with unanimous backing in Congress and signed in December by President Joe Biden, which bans goods from China’s Xinjiang region unless companies can prove they aren’t made with forced labor.

China has vigorously disputed allegations of human rights abuses and said the U.S. law was enacted “in disregard of facts and truth.”

Menendez included new sanctions in the Senate-passed U.S. Innovation and Competition Act on individuals found to be facilitating forced labor, forced sterilization or other human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The House and Senate are expected to negotiate their two versions of the bill, which is aimed at boosting U.S. competition with China.

Menendez also said Beijing’s treatment of Tibet, Hong Kong, and “threats to Taiwan” are behavior that could be sanctioned.

“This is a power that thinks that might makes right and there has to be a consequence for that,” Menendez said.

