(Bloomberg) -- Senators are nearing a deal on a $10 billion bill to fund the ongoing fight against Covid-19 after weeks of talks over how to pay for the package, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

As of Wednesday night, McConnell said, the bill was being “skinnied down” from $15 billion to $10 billion.

“What we want to do, given the fact that we dropped $2 trillion on the economy last year, is pay for the package.” But whether that’s going to “completely come together is not clear,” he added.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the top GOP negotiator on the bill, is briefing the Republican caucus on the talks Thursday.

The emerging agreement bill would be much smaller than the $22.5 billion request President Joe Biden made to Congress in early March and smaller than a $15.6 billion package that was stripped out of the annual 2022 government budget bill due to lawmaker squabbling.

The money is to be used for purchasing existing vaccines and developing new ones, purchasing treatments and covering patient costs as the coronavirus, while waning, continues to infect thousands of Americans every day.

Romney and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have been in talks for weeks about what previous unspent Covid relief funds to cut to pay for the package.

A $5 billion allotment for global vaccine efforts is likely to be dropped due to ongoing disputes over how to pay for it. Senator Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, has said that Congress would likely process another Covid bill within two months and return to that issue.

The Senate is set to take the first in a series of procedural votes later Thursday aimed at setting up a final vote on the Covid bill early next week. The House aims to send the bill to Biden to become law before Congress departs on a two-week recess at the end of next week.

The Biden administration has cautioned that existing funds have virtually all been spent or allocated -- and that supplies have started to run out.

A program for testing and treating the uninsured has stopped taking new claims; shipments of monoclonal antibodies have been clawed back and are poised to end; testing capacity could fall in summer without government subsidies to keep it going; and new antiviral pills will only be shipped until September.

“The consequences of inaction are severe, they’ll only grow with time,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday. “It doesn’t have to be that way.”

The $15.6 billion package was stripped from the 2022 omnibus appropriations bill after a group of House Democrats objected to using unspent aid to state governments to fund the package.

