(Bloomberg) -- A group of prominent U.S. senators is pushing legislation to restrict Turkey’s access to international loans until it releases a jailed pastor and other American citizens, but may have an uphill fight convincing other nations to go along with the plans.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill to curb assistance to Turkey from the International Financial Corporation and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, whose combined commitment to the country exceeds $10 billion. The senators, including Republicans Bob Corker and James Lankford as well as Democrat Bob Menendez, called on Turkey to end what they called the “arbitrary” detention of American citizens.

The U.S. move comes after a Turkish court this week refused to free American clergyman Andrew Brunson, who has spent nearly two years in jail on charges that he had ties to separatist Kurdish militants designated as terrorists by Turkey. President Donald Trump called the court’s decision a “total disgrace.”

If successful, the bill could put at risk financing of key Turkish infrastructure projects. Yet the U.S. doesn’t have majority voting rights at either the IFC or the EBRD, and would therefore need to convince other shareholders to act jointly with Washington.

There is no indication that other EBRD shareholders will want to stop financing projects in Turkey in line with the proposed U.S. bill, according to a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named citing privacy considerations.

The EBRD declined to comment. An emailed request for comment from the IFC and a phone call to one of its spokespeople weren’t immediately answered.

Brunson has denied the charges during his trial, dismissing the evidence as hearsay. The bill supports the view held by Turkey-based U.S. officials, who have stressed that controversial arrests of Americans in Turkey are damaging the two countries’ relationship beyond repair.

The IFC, an affiliate of the World Bank Group, has a committed portfolio of $2.6 billion in Turkey with syndicated loans accounting for half of that amount. The EBRD’s current portfolio in Turkey is worth 7.3 billion euros ($8.5 billion) with around a sixth of that in energy projects. Under the proposed U.S. legislation, energy projects may get a waiver if the U.S. Treasury establishes that those projects are key to reducing Turkey’s oil and gas dependence on Russia and Iran.

At the EBRD, the U.S. is the single largest shareholder with about 10 percent of voting rights, with 66 other countries, the European Union and European Investment Bank also represented. At the IFC, it holds just over 20 percent of total voting power.

The lira erased losses after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is said to lack support at the EBRD, and was trading little changed at 4.8076 per dollar at 1:41 p.m. in Istanbul.

