(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is sending more than 1.5 million doses of Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, the latest shipment as President Joe Biden begins sharing the American stockpile of shots abroad.

The doses will arrive in Sri Lanka on Friday and are being sent through Covax, the global vaccine procurement initiative intended to secure inoculations for low- and middle-income nations, according to a White House statement.

Biden has pledged to ship 80 million doses -- a mix of Moderna, Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson vaccines -- out of the country by the end of July. The U.S. has sent them bit by bit as arrangements and transportation logistics fall into place. He had planned to send 80 million by the end of June, but missed that target.

The administration has separately ordered 500 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to donate abroad, beginning next month. The president has escalated international assistance on vaccinations as demand within the U.S. fades.

The U.S. has also shipped doses to Laos, Costa Rica and Fiji this week. Last week, the administration announced shipments to Indonesia, Nepal, Bhutan, Moldova, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, Vietnam and Malaysia.

