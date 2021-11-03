(Bloomberg) -- U.S. service providers expanded at a record pace in October, powered by resilient demand and stronger business activity.

The Institute for Supply Management’s services index advanced to 66.7 last month, exceeding all projections, from 61.9 in September, data showed Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth.

The gauges of new orders and business activity also increased to the highest in data back to 1997, indicating the economy picked up steam at the start of the fourth quarter as the latest surge in Covid-19 cases waned.

Steadfast household and business demand also suggests little respite for still-stressed supply chains that are contributing to higher inflation. The group’s measure of backlogs also rose to a record last month.

“Demand shows no signs of slowing,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM services business survey committee, said in a statement. “However, ongoing challenges -- including supply chain disruptions and shortages of labor and materials -- are constraining capacity and impacting overall business conditions.”

The ISM’s measure of prices paid by service providers for materials and services increased to the highest level since September 2005. An index of supplier delivery times climbed to the second highest on record, indicating extended delays and lingering capacity constraints.

All 18 services industries reported growth last month, led by retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and real estate.

Labor Market

Meantime, a decline in the group’s measure of employment shows labor market challenges persist. The index slipped to a four-month low of 51.6 in October, indicating more moderate job growth even as demand remained buoyant.

A difficult hiring environment and ongoing logistics challenges are depleting stockpiles. A gauge of inventories dropped to its lowest point since March of last year. What’s more, the ISM’s inventory sentiment gauge dropped to the second lowest on record, suggesting respondents view their existing supplies and materials as too lean.

The report, which covers the industries that make up almost 90% of the economy, follows data out on Monday that showed manufacturers continue to struggle with many of the same supply constraints as service providers.

