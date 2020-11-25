U.S. Set to Sanction Chinese, Russian Firms on Iran, Envoy Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is set to sanction four firms in China and Russia over claims they are promoting Iran’s missile program, according to Elliott Abrams, the State Department’s special representative for Iran.

The Treasury Department plans to announce additional sanctions on Iran in coming weeks related to arms, weapons of mass destruction and human rights violations, Abrams said Wednesday at a Beirut Institute event.

“Our policy will be the same through Jan. 20,” Abrams said.

The U.S. has ratcheted up its pressure on Iran since President Donald Trump quit the 2015 multinational deal that offered sanctions relief in return for caps on the Iranian nuclear program. The nation’s oil exports were slashed while its banking system and military have also been sanctioned.

Earlier this month, United Nations inspectors confirmed Iran added to its stockpile of enriched nuclear material, a breach of the 2015 deal prompted by the U.S. exit. The Iranian government denies it ever pursued nuclear weapons research.

