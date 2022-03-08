(Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude production is set to continue climbing as surging oil prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine prompt producers to drill even more.

This year’s production forecast will rise to 12 million barrels a day from an earlier projection of 11.97 million, the EIA said in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. Oil output will average 13 million barrels a day in 2023, an increase from its previous estimate of 12.6 million, according to Energy Information Administration data. The current annual all-time high of 12.3 million barrels a day was set in 2019.

Oil prices have soared to their highest in at least a decade since the war’s start set off a cascade of international sanctions intended to isolate Russia. The U.S. and U.K. have banned Russian imports and most oil companies have chosen to avoid doing business with the country, sparking fears of a supply crisis. OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo warned this week that the world doesn’t have sufficient oil-production capacity to replace Russia’s contribution to crude markets.

The U.S. government has been reaching out to major oil producers including Venezuela, which is under sanctions, to find replacements for Russian oil. It has also been working to restore a nuclear pact with Iran that would allow that country’s oil to return to the market.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.