(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s opposition scored a last-minute victory Thursday as the Trump administration stepped in with a measure to protect the nation’s most prized asset abroad from creditors before a key debt payment.

The U.S. Treasury Department updated its sanctions guidelines to temporarily put transactions pertaining to Petroleos de Venezuela’s 2020 bonds, backed by 50.1% of Citgo Holding Inc.’s shares, on the same footing as other financial deals that are prohibited. Timing was of the essence: Advisers to National Assembly President Juan Guaido said they lacked the funds to make a $913 million debt payment due on Monday.

Washington’s decision to block PDVSA 2020 bond transactions for 90 days followed months of lobbying by Venezuelan opposition leaders who warned that losing Citgo would be a political catastrophe for Guaido, whom the U.S. and almost 60 other countries recognize as the nation’s rightful leader. With the Trump administration’s support, Guaido and his allies effectively run Houston-based Citgo, yet have little operational control over its parent PDVSA.

Guaido’s team also faces a cash crunch. While the U.S. has frozen accounts linked to Nicolas Maduro’s regime, it has refrained from handing them over to the Venezuelan opposition out of fear that it would prompt litigation from creditors. Even if that money was available, Guaido would’ve needed approval from the National Assembly. Last week, the legislature passed an accord calling the PDVSA 2020 bonds unconstitutional because they weren’t approved in the first place.

