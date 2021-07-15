U.S.-Shipped Covid-19 Vaccines Arrive in Haiti With More on Way

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. on Wednesday delivered 500,000 doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine to Haiti, the Caribbean nation reeling from the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise.

President Joe Biden’s administration will send a significant amount of additional vaccine doses to the country soon, according to a White House official. U.S. and Haitian scientists, regulatory and legal teams coordinated on the initial shipment, the official said.

The U.S. shipments don’t come with strings attached, the official said. Haiti has been dealing with the aftermath of Moise’s July 7 murder. The assassination has stoked a power struggle and more unrest in the impoverished nation amid government pleas for the U.S. to send troops.

Interim President Claude Joseph has been leading the country of 11 million since the murder, but his claim on the government is disputed.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.