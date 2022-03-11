U.S. Should Look at Using Defense Production Act, Manchin Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said the Biden administration should consider using the Defense Production Act if necessary to push through the completion of a stalled natural gas pipeline.

“I think it’s that serious,” he said Friday at CERAWeek by S&P Global, an energy conference in Houston. “The Defense Production Act allows us to do things under very, very challenging times. I don’t think we have more challenging times” than now, he said.

Manchin’s comments were in reference to the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has faced delays. The 303-mile conduit that runs from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia is intended to deliver 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day to Eastern markets.

The senator also said it’s vital that the U.S. support its energy industry, and that the country has allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to “weaponize energy.”

Manchin says he wants the amount of barrels that the U.S. produces to climb. “I want to get up to 15 million, 16 million barrels. I know we can. I know we can do it cleaner than anywhere else.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.