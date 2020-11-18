U.S. Should Work With Europe to Counter China, Senate Panel Says

(Bloomberg) -- The best strategy for the U.S. to counter a rising China is to partner with allies in Europe, according to a new report from the Republican majority on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Neither side of the Atlantic can respond to the challenges China poses alone,” the report concludes. “The only way forward is to work together. Transatlantic security and prosperity requires that we renew our commitment to each other and pledge to use all of our combined tools to succeed.”

The report issued Wednesday lays out a series of recommendations on diplomacy, trade and technology, such as revoking China’s developing nation status under the World Trade Organization and revising the WTO’s rules on industrial subsidies.

“China, the world’s second-largest economy, is taking advantage of this status to the detriment of other market players as well as truly developing nations,” the panel said.

The report also calls for more trilateral trade discussions among the U.S., U.K. and the European Union to coordinate on critical technology and export controls regarding China.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch, an Idaho Republican, is scheduled to discuss the report’s findings with counterparts from the U.K. and the EU at 11 a.m. Washington time on Wednesday.

There’s broad bipartisan agreement in Congress on some of the threats posed by China. With control of the Senate potentially remaining in Republican hands during the first two years of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, the report could serve as a guiding document for policies in the next Congress.

