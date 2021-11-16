China’s Embattled Developers Rush to Raise $2 Billion in One Day
The scramble for cash by Chinese property companies is intensifying as the industry looks for ways to alleviate a historic liquidity squeeze.
Property management company Country Garden Services Holdings Co. is looking to raise HK$8 billion ($1.03 billion) through a share sale, the latest Chinese real estate firm to tap equity markets amid a liquidity crunch engulfing the sector.
China Evergrande Group plans to sell its entire stake in HengTen Networks Group Ltd. at a hefty loss. That’s the first time since the developer’s liquidity crisis began that it has agreed to dispose of a Hong Kong-listed business.
Investor focus is on Chinese developer Yango Group Co., as it scrambles this week to win bondholder approval to delay upcoming payments and avoid default.
China Evergrande Group plans to sell its entire 18% stake in HengTen Networks Group Ltd. for HK$2.13 billion ($273 million)to a Hong Kong-based company.
Nov 16, 2021
Bloomberg News,
