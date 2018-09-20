U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Some Russians Indicted in Mueller Probe

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. broadened sanctions against people and groups working on behalf of Russia, including individuals who were indicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the country’s meddling in the 2016 election.

The State Department announced the move Thursday as part of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, which Congress passed last year in response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, cyberattacks and interference in the U.S. election.

The U.S. also sanctioned a Chinese individual, Li Shangfu, for allegedly engaging in the purchase of Russian combat aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missiles, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

“We will continue to vigorously implement CAATSA and urge all countries to curtail relationships with Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors, both of which are linked to malign activities worldwide,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

