(Bloomberg) -- Tomato prices could take off from recent lows as the U.S. is set to withdraw from a pact with its top supplier Mexico.

The so-called Tomato Suspension Agreement will expire on Tuesday, triggering duties of more than 17 percent on supplies crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. The decision was made in part to protect growers in Florida.

Prices for tomato imports jumped when the move was announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Feb. 6, and will probably increase again to account for the duties, according to David Magana, a senior analyst at Rabobank International.

The tariffs could “impact prices in the U.S. in a matter of days,” Magana said in an email Monday.

U.S. tomato retail prices could climb by 40 percent to as much as 85 percent, with the bigger gains like coming in the October-June period, when Florida production slows and Americans are more reliant on imports, according to a study by Arizona State University. The study was commissioned by the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.

On April 26, the average cost had fallen to about 98 cents a pound, the lowest since October, the most recent government data show.

