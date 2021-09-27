(Bloomberg) -- A leading U.S. solar industry group is warning that expanded tariffs -- if imposed by the Commerce Department -- would crimp installations at a time when the Biden administration is pushing to significantly boost sun-based power.

The Solar Energy Industries Association estimates that potential duties on some imports from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand would increase costs and could depress installations by almost a third below prior forecasts for 2022 and 2023, according to a presentation Monday from the Washington-based trade group.

Fewer deployments could complicate the Biden administration’s push to combat climate change, which depends on a huge burst of solar power. A recent study from the U.S. Energy Department found that solar could power 40% of the country’s electricity by 2035.

In August, a group of anonymous solar manufacturers filed petitions asking Commerce to extend tariffs to China-linked factories in Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, America’s largest panel suppliers. The U.S. depends on imports for the majority of its solar panels.

