U.S. Soldier Killed in Afghanistan Attack, U.S. Forces Say

(Bloomberg) -- An American soldier was killed on Monday and another wounded in an “apparent insider attack” in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. forces in the country says in a statement.

The demise is a “tragic loss”, said U.S. and coalition forces commander General Scott Miller, who assumed command of the forces on Sunday from former U.S. Commander John Nicholson. The soldier is the sixth American killed in the country this year, according to the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eltaf Najafizada in Kabul at enajafizada1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net, Simon Lee

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.