U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukraine’s president in a previously unannounced visit to Kyiv, becoming the highest-ranked American official to travel to the country since Russia’s invasion.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Pelosi said in a statement released by her office on Sunday.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed footage of Pelosi’s visit on his Ukrainian-language Twitter account early Sunday. “Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!” he tweeted. It’s unclear when the meeting took place.

The video showed Zelenskiy shaking hands with Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers, including Democrats Gregory Meeks of New York, Adam Schiff of California, Jason Crow of Colorado and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts.

“Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi told Zelenskiy in the video. “Your fight is a fight for everyone.”

Pelosi’s delegation will continue traveling this weekend in southeast Poland and on to Warsaw, where they’ll meet with President Andrzej Duda and senior officials, according to the statement. A press conference is planned in Rzeszow, Poland, close to the border with Ukraine, on Sunday.

“When we return to the United States, we will do so further informed, deeply inspired and ready to do what is needed to help the Ukrainian people as they defend democracy for their nation and for the world,” Pelosi said.

U.S. President Joe Biden is currently seeking an additional $33 billion in aid to Ukraine and new authority from Congress to seize and sell property linked to wealthy allies of President Vladimir Putin.

