(Bloomberg) -- Congress’ annual spending bill is set to include major limitations on the federal government’s ability to regulate emissions from animal agriculture, despite objections from dozens of environmental groups.

The $1.5 trillion bill to fund the U.S. government working its way through Congress includes two provisions that hamper the government’s ability to monitor and regulate emissions from the country’s meat and dairy industries. One provision bars new permitting requirements under the Clean Air Act for emissions of pollutants like carbon dioxide and methane from livestock production, while the other disallows any new greenhouse gas reporting requirements from manure management systems.

Agriculture accounts for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according the Environmental Protection Agency. Livestock’s natural production of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, through digestion, accounts for about a quarter of those emissions, while management of their manure is responsible for about 12%, the agency estimates.

“In addition to fueling the climate crisis, factory farms release dangerous toxins into the air we breathe and the water we drink,” environmental groups wrote in a letter to lawmakers in February. The EPA has authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate these emissions, but the appropriations riders have been included for years, keeping the agency from doing so, the groups argue.

“Please do all within your power to ensure EPA has the resources to hold this industry accountable for its emissions,” urged the groups, which include Campaign for Family Farms and the Environment, Food & Water Watch, Friends of the Earth, Indigenous Environmental Network, Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy and the National Family Farm Coalition.

The House passed the bill on Wednesday with broad support and the Senate could vote on the measure as soon as Thursday, sending it to President Joe Biden. That means the groups are unlikely to see the policy provisions removed this year.

“If Democrats are serious about fighting climate change, then passing a spending bill that prohibits EPA from tracking and reporting greenhouse gas emissions from CAFOs is a failure,” said Chloe Waterman, a senior program manager at Friends of the Earth, referring to concentrated animal feeding operations. “These riders give polluting meat and dairy corporations a free pass to destroy the climate and harm vulnerable communities without even basic oversight.”

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Producers Council, National Chicken Council, North American Meat Institute and Dairy Management Inc. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The bottom line is that environmental regulation of agriculture has always been extremely limited in the United States,” said Tim Searchinger, a senior research scholar at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and the technical director of the food program at World Resources Institute. “As a general rule, it’s just because of the political clout of the agricultural industry.”

