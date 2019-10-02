(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The U.S. economy’s growth rate is losing speed, prompting questions over how slow it can go and still avoid crashing into a recession Bloomberg Economics’ new U.S. recession probability indicator shows the chance of a downturn within the next 12 months is about 25%

EU officials appear to have lost hope of dodging additional punitive U.S. tariffs, as the bloc’s calls for a negotiated settlement over aircraft subsidies have gone unanswered by President Donald Trump’s administration. The World Trade Organization’s arbitration decision on the Airbus dispute is due Wednesday

Germany’s five leading research institutes slashed their forecasts for economic growth, as manufacturers in Europe’s biggest economy struggle with waning global demand and lingering trade disputes Meanwhile, here’s a look at how German fiscal stimulus is already creeping in, whatever Chancellor Angela Merkel might say

Swiss inflation slowed to the weakest since 2016 and is now barely above zero, reflecting the franc’s rally against the euro.

The European Central Bank began its official transition to a new benchmark short-term interest rate Wednesday, as global regulators move away from tainted Libor gauges

The Reserve Bank of Australia probably would opt for quantitative easing over negative rates if more monetary policy easing is needed, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says

Months of protests in Hong Kong are taking an increasing toll on the city’s economy, with retail sales declining by a record amount in August

