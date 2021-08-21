(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. State Department was recently hit by a cyber-attack and notifications of a “possible serious breach” were issued, a Fox News reporter tweeted on Saturday.

It’s unclear when the breach was discovered, but it’s believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago, according to a series of tweets by reporter Jacqui Heinrich. The Department of Defense’s Cyber Command made the notifications, she said.

“The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to ensure information is protected,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “For security reasons, we are not in a position to discuss the nature or scope of any alleged cybersecurity incidents at this time.”

