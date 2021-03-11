U.S. State Jobless Claims Fell by More Than Forecast Last Week

(Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell by more than forecast last week to the lowest since early November as Covid-19 vaccinations accelerated and states eased more business restrictions.

Initial claims in regular state programs rose fell by 42,000 to 712,000 in the week ended March 6, Labor Department data showed Thursday. On an unadjusted basis, the claims decreased by 47,170 to 709,458. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey had called for 725,000 initial claims.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.