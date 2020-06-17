U.S. Steel claws for cash to keep strategy intact amid pandemic

U.S. Steel Corp. is doing everything it can to weather the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including a share offering announced late Wednesday.

The company offered 50 million shares — almost a third of the current number outstanding — at a level said to be about US$8.58 to US$8.80 per share. After closing at US$9.38 in New York, shares were down 5.5 per cent in after-market trading.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker faces a historic decline in demand, announcing earlier Wednesday that it expects deeper losses in the second quarter than analysts forecast. At the same time, U.S. Steel is working toward buying the remaining 50.1 per cent of Big River Steel, after previously paying US$700 million for almost half of it. The company said its investment in the electric arc furnace remains the “number one strategic priority.”

“They have strategic objective of taking Big River down and want to make sure with 150-per-cent accuracy that they can get through this time period,” Phil Gibbs, an analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets, said in a telephone interview. “They weren’t bashful about what they needed in October to go after Big River, they don’t have any money and they’re going to have to go out and find ways to get it.”

The company also granted the underwriter, Morgan Stanley, an option to buy up to 7.5 million in additional shares.

U.S. Steel before the pandemic struck already faced mounting skepticism about its ability to generate enough cash to afford its new investment while also paying for capital improvements on its aging assets.