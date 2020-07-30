Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Jul 30, 2020

    U.S. Steel 'confident' the worst of 2020 in rear-view mirror

    Joe Deaux, Bloomberg News

    Workers use torches to smooth down the welded joints on railroad suspension parts at the Columbus Castings facility in Columbus, Ohio

    Workers use torches to smooth down the welded joints on railroad suspension parts at the Columbus Castings facility in Columbus, Ohio , Photographer: Ty Wright

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    U.S. Steel Corp. is confident the second quarter was the trough for the year, suggesting the worst may be behind the company after the impact of the pandemic forced shutdowns from automobiles to construction.

    The Pittsburgh-based company said it’s encouraged by the recovery in market conditions in the automotive industry, and said construction demand is exceeding its expectations. This comes a week after the steelmaker told customers it was raising prices, a signal that producers see demand rebounding despite uncertain prospects.

    “We are encouraged by the accelerating pace of incoming orders across our steelmaking and sheet finishing facilities,” Chief Executive David Burritt said Thursday in a statement. “While a portion of operating inefficiencies will continue to impact third-quarter performance, we are confident that the second quarter was the trough for the year.”

    The company reported an adjusted per-share loss of US$2.67 in the second quarter, wider than the average analyst estimate for a loss of US$2.49. Sales were US$2.09 billion, topping the US$1.84 billion average estimate.

    The benchmark steel price in the U.S. is down almost 19 per cent this year, on pace for its worst annual decline since 2015. U.S. Steel has been hit particularly hard compared with peers during this pandemic given that a sizeable portion of its sales are to automotive producers, which effectively shuttered production for about two months during the second quarter.

    Shares gained 1.9 per cent in after-hours trading in New York as of 4:34 p.m. The company hosts a call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. New York time on Friday.