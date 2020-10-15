1h ago
U.S. Stimulus Hopes Gone, London Curbs, China Inflation: Eco Day
- The chances of Congress passing a pre-election stimulus are all but gone, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday blamed politics for undermining the months-long negotiations
- London is on course for an imminent tightening of coronavirus restrictions, as cases continue to rise in Britain and its response fragments
- The one thing pound traders have learned over the past four years of Brexit talks is that politicians normally find agreement, even if it’s a thin one. The problem is all the volatility before a deal is struck
- China’s consumer inflation slowed in September, driven by a moderation in food price gains
- Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu expects China’s GDP data due next week to confirm the economy’s robust recovery extended into 3Q
- The head of fixed income at one of Sweden’s largest pension funds is selling investment-grade bonds that have seen their valuation soar amid central bank interventions
- Thai Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has wanted for decades to give the country’s national parks time to recover from the damage caused by an endless stream of tourists. Covid-19 gave him the chance
- Australian unemployment climbed in September as Victoria state’s lockdown dented a recovery that’s been spurred by an improving economy in the rest of the country
- The IMF said more public spending will be needed, joining central bankers and finance leaders who are urging governments to set aside fears about mounting debt for now
- Hundreds of trucks have been parked at Benin’s border for more than a year since its eastern neighbor Nigeria abruptly curbed imports. To the west of Benin, officials in Ghana’s capital have shut Nigerian-owned stores to comply with a law that curbs foreign participation in its retail trade
